'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Shows Off 97-Pound Weight Loss

The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron is opening up about his impressive weight loss journey.

In an interview with TMZ Monday, Aaron revealed that he's lost 97 pounds, after telling the outlet that he put on some pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I used the new year as a way to get a new me," he said before sharing that he went from 559 pounds to 462 in a matter of just three months.

Aaron told TMZ that he switched up his routine, which included ditching chocolate and bread for Cobb salads, and a more strict, keto diet.

In addition to fasting, Aaron has also started walking more and doing stretching exercises to shed the weight.

The 37-year-old actor said he wanted to make a change in order to achieve some of his longstanding professional goals, which include working on his production company and music career.

Aaron isn't done yet. He told TMZ that he wants to honor his late mother on her birthday and drop another 64 pounds by May 10 -- returning to the weight he was when he starred in The Blind Side.

Ultimately, Aaron said his goal weight is anywhere between 300 and 325 pounds.

Since starring in his breakout role of football player Michael Oher alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2009 film, Aaron has continued his acting career with roles in Greater, Left Behind, and up next, a film with Haylie Duff.

The pair are starring in The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact, which Aaron said is set to be released this spring, while wishing Duff a happy birthday on Saturday.

"Sending a happy birthday shout out to a very good friend of mine @HaylieDuff. I had the pleasure of working with this amazing woman and actress almost a year ago in her film The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact. Which should be releasing the spring," he wrote next to a photo of the pair on set of the film. "Join me everyone in wishing my friend Haylie a Happy Birthday…"

RELATED CONTENT

50 Cent Responds to Being Teased About His Weight: 'I Laugh With Them'

Valerie Bertinelli on 'Toxic Relationship' With Her Weight

Jaden Smith Talks 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Intervention

Amy Schumer’s Surgeon Explains Procedure Wasn’t for Weight Loss (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery