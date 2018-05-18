'Blindspot' Finale Sneak Peek: Jane Breaks the News to Weller That She May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)

Is a Jeller baby on the way?

On Friday's Blindspot finale, ominously titled "In Memory," Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) go back to where it all started in their hunt for Roman (Luke Mitchell). While the hopeful possibility that their season-long battle may finally be over, there's another reason for the couple to bring this to an end.

Jane may be pregnant!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the season closer, Jane breaks the potential news to Weller, detailing the reason why she thinks she passed out while taking down Blake (Tori Anderson).

"My comms didn't go out during Blake's takedown -- I passed out," Jane says, revealing the truth to Weller. "I think... I think I'm pregnant."

A stunned Weller doesn't quite know how to react, asking if she confirmed what she suspects with a pregnancy test.

"Not yet..." Jane says, asking the million dollar question: "What would you think about that?"

"This could be all over today," Weller says, a small smile forming. "So, I think, if there's ever been a good time to start a family, it's now."

Awww, could this be their happy ending? With Blindspot returning for a fourth season, we're betting the chances are slim. But we're totally OK with being wrong on this one!

Blindspot airs its season three finale Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Jane and Weller's Romantic Night Out Gets Rudely Interrupted (Exclusive)

'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Jane and Weller Break Bad News to Avery About Her Father (Exclusive)

'Blindspot' Star Jaimie Alexander Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Appendix Ruptures

Related Gallery