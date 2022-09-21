Bling Empire is back, and potentially better than ever. The hit Netflix reality series released its season 3 trailer on Wednesday, promising dramatic answers to season 2's cliffhangers.

"Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives," the trailer description reads.

In the trailer, fans get a glimpse of Kelly Mi Li's ex, Andrew Gray, after his shocking return in the season 2 finale. When he seemingly unexpectedly walks into an event in season 3, the group reacts in shock, with mouths agape and awkward laughs all around.

Fans first saw Gray's return when he showed up unannounced to Anna's house in the final scene of the last episode. In May, the group weighed in on his return. "I can't control him," Kelly told ET. "I think that if Anna [and] him want to be friends, they can."

In another shocking scene from the trailer, Christine's husband, Gabriel Chiu, storms off camera, leaving his microphone thrown on the stone patio at his feet. I don’t care about you guys," he says, "Get away from me!"

Chiu will be far from the only drama surrounding Christine in season 3. The show's last installment ended with a chilling face-off between Christine and Anna over a comment a "trusted friend" allegedly passed along to Christine. "The verbatim was, 'I'm gonna end her,'" Christine previously confessed to co-star Kane. "What does that mean?"

"If I was going to say something like that, I would say to her, to her face -- and that? She should know me by now," Anna told ET. "If it was really meant that I had said something like that, she has to be careful. Because defamation is not a good thing."

Wednesday's trailer promises a continuation of the group’s high-profile drama, ending with Kim Lee telling the cameras, "It's getting hot in here!"

Season 3 of Bling Empire will release on Netflix on Oct. 5.

