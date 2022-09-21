'Bling Empire' Season 3 Trailer: Kelly's Ex Andrew Returns and Christine's Husband Storms Off Camera
'Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and Anna Shay Share Feud Update A…
How the Royal Family Is Continuing to Grieve Following Queen’s F…
Adam Levine Admits He 'Crossed the Line' While Addressing Cheati…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Harry and Meghan Join William, Kate a…
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Princess Charlotte Gets Emotional at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Behati Prinsloo Gushes Over Adam Levine, Their Daughters and Wan…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Nick Jonas Reflects on 'Life-Changing' Fatherhood Journey Full o…
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Rachel Reacts to Meatball’s Me…
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Princes William and Harry, Kate Middl…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
Tim McGraw and Post Malone Take On-Stage Falls
Queen 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's …
Kim Kardashian Admits Her Approach to Dating Is 'Clearly Not Wor…
'DWTS': Teresa Giudice Breaks Down 'Housewives'-Inspired Table F…
Bling Empire is back, and potentially better than ever. The hit Netflix reality series released its season 3 trailer on Wednesday, promising dramatic answers to season 2's cliffhangers.
"Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives," the trailer description reads.
In the trailer, fans get a glimpse of Kelly Mi Li's ex, Andrew Gray, after his shocking return in the season 2 finale. When he seemingly unexpectedly walks into an event in season 3, the group reacts in shock, with mouths agape and awkward laughs all around.
Fans first saw Gray's return when he showed up unannounced to Anna's house in the final scene of the last episode. In May, the group weighed in on his return. "I can't control him," Kelly told ET. "I think that if Anna [and] him want to be friends, they can."
In another shocking scene from the trailer, Christine's husband, Gabriel Chiu, storms off camera, leaving his microphone thrown on the stone patio at his feet. I don’t care about you guys," he says, "Get away from me!"
Chiu will be far from the only drama surrounding Christine in season 3. The show's last installment ended with a chilling face-off between Christine and Anna over a comment a "trusted friend" allegedly passed along to Christine. "The verbatim was, 'I'm gonna end her,'" Christine previously confessed to co-star Kane. "What does that mean?"
"If I was going to say something like that, I would say to her, to her face -- and that? She should know me by now," Anna told ET. "If it was really meant that I had said something like that, she has to be careful. Because defamation is not a good thing."
Wednesday's trailer promises a continuation of the group’s high-profile drama, ending with Kim Lee telling the cameras, "It's getting hot in here!"
Season 3 of Bling Empire will release on Netflix on Oct. 5.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bling Empire' Season 2 Burning Questions Answered! (Exclusive)
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey's Abrupt Season 2 Exit
Khloe Kardashian Cries Over Cheating Scandal in 'Kardashian' Teaser
Related Gallery