'Blue Bloods' to End With Two-Part Season 14

CBS' hit cop procedural Blue Bloods is coming to an end.

The network announced on Monday that the series -- which stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan -- will conclude with its 14th and final season next year, with the season being split into two parts.

Season 14 will premiere Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 10 p.m. PT/ET on CBS, and the show will return in fall 2024 for its final episodes.

"Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS' legacy," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, in a statement. "It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base."

"We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table," they continued. "We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers."

Selleck said of saying farewell to the long-running show, "For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family. Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

The series, which was a constant top primetime performer on Friday nights, also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray.

"It has been a tremendous privilege these past 13 years to fill the huge canvas that Leonard Goldberg imagined: a police procedural told from the point of view of four generations of a close-knit, fiercely loyal family. Blue Bloods will leave behind an enduring legacy that was collectively achieved by our extraordinary cast, our talented and tirelessly inventive writers, and the best crew in the business," said the show's executive producer, Kevin Wade. "CBS Studios and the CBS Television Network encouraged us to tell our stories in multi-layered narratives that have gone on to resonate with millions of people, and we thank them for their unwavering partnership and collaboration. We look forward to giving fans an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season, and we are forever grateful for their enthusiasm and loyalty over all these years.”

Blue Bloods' season 14 premiere will air Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 10 p.m. PT/ET on CBS, and will return in fall 2024 with the show's final episodes.

RELATED CONTENT: