'Blue Iguana' Trailer: Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz Get Caught Up in New Comedy Heist (Exclusive)

Following his 2017 Oscar win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Sam Rockwell has no shortage of new films coming out, including the upcoming comedy heist Blue Iguana. ET has the exclusive first look at the new trailer.

Co-starring Parks and Recreation breakout Ben Schwartz, the new film written and directed by Hadi Hajaig tells the story of two small-time New York crooks Eddie and Paul who get in over their heads when a lawyer, Katherine Rookwood (Phoebe Fox), convinces them to fly to London to steal a rare jewel aptly called the Blue Iguana.

To say things don’t go as planned is an understatement as Eddie and Paul’s plans get derailed by a crime boss, Arkady (Peter Polycarpou), and his psychotic muscle man, Deacon Bradshaw (Peter Ferdinando). Rounding out the cast are Frances Barber, who plays the original owner of the jewel, and Amanda Donohoe as Deacon’s oversexed mother.

Inspired by '80s and '90s action comedies like Miami Blues and Something Wild, Hajaig wanted to create a film that didn't take itself too seriously, while packing in plenty of action, comedy and a little bit of romance. Going off the trailer alone, the filmmaker certainly has nailed the tone.

The caper marks Rockwell’s return to comedy since 2015’s Mr. Right. Rockwell most recently starred opposite Jessica Chastain in the biopic Woman Walks Ahead, which debuted in theaters in June. Meanwhile, Schwartz has been busy voicing Dewey in Disney Channel's reboot of DuckTales and will soon be heard as Leonardo in Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Ex-jailbirds Eddie (Sam Rockwell) and Paul (Ben Schwartz) are on parole and working as counter-hands in a New York diner. Eddie is quiet, calm, stoical and confident. Paul is loud-mouthed, impulsive, emotional and obsessed with movies. They're best buddies and a team, but their lives are a dead end. That is, until bookworm English lawyer Katherine Rookwood (Phoebe Fox) walks into the diner with an offer they can't refuse for a 'simple' job in London.

It seems a client of Katherine’s needs a package delivery interrupted, so Eddie and Paul recruit a pair of goons to help them create a distraction and hijack the package. But things go terribly wrong and Eddie, Paul, and Katherine find themselves at the mercy of a well-heeled crime boss, Arkady (Peter Polycarpou), who relies on muscle provided by a psychotic, mullet-haired thug named Deacon Bradshaw (Peter Ferdinando).

Fate rests on the whereabouts of a prize gem known as the Blue Iguana, once the property of a European princess (Frances Barber) who is hoping it will restore her status and fortune if found. With Eddie, Katherine, Paul, and their crew holed up in a funky artists loft across the street from the pub Deacon runs under the watchful eye of his oversexed mother (Amanda Donohoe), our heroes have to navigate the unpredictable actions of Deacon and the powerful grip of Arkady to liberate the Blue Iguana and return it to its rightful owner."

Blue Iguana will be released by Screen Media in theaters and on-demand on Aug. 24.

