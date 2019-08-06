It's a family affair on Bluff City Law.

NBC rolls out its freshman legal drama this fall, led by Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee as estranged father and daughter, attorneys Elijah and Sydney, and only ET has the exclusive first look from the upcoming series.

In Bluff City Law, after years of not speaking to each other, Elijah and Sydney reluctantly reunite in Memphis, Tennessee, after the unexpected death of Sydney's mother and Elijah's wife. In the wake of their loss and hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his celebrated law ﬁrm. Despite her lingering resentment and distrust, Sydney agrees, knowing that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world -- if they can ever get along.

"There was an estranged relationship," Smits hints of the strained relationship between Elijah and Sydney in ET's exclusive video. As the early preview reveals, Elijah wasn't entirely faithful to Sydney's mother -- his infidelity is a major sticking point for Sydney and why she left the family years before.

When Elijah and Sydney unexpectedly team up again, their reunion will come at a cost on the legal side, as their differing perspectives on how best to approach the law are often contradictory.

"Her tactics are incredibly different from his," McGee teases, with Smits echoing her sentiment: "He has certain beliefs about what the law should be about. They get to speak for people who do not have a voice."

"This show is about fighting for good. And the little guy prevailing despite all the odds," McGee adds. "A lot of people feel sometimes that we're up against a brick well. When you see the little guy triumph, it's so exciting and so satisfying. The stakes are so high. You're talking about justice and hope. It just feels so important."

Joining Smits and McGee in the cast are Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, Stony Blyden, Jayne Atkinson, MaameYaa Boafo and Mo Gallini.

Bluff City Law premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

