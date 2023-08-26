Bob Barker's Funeral Plans and Where He'll be Laid to Rest Revealed

Bob Barker will not have a funeral and there won't be a memorial service, ET has learned.

In a statement to ET, the late TV personality's rep, Roger Neal, said it was the former Price Is Right host's request that he not have a funeral or memorial service. Neal also told ET that Barker will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

ET confirmed on Saturday that the iconic TV host had died. He was 99.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Neal said in a statement to ET. Neal served as Barker's publicist from 1987 to 1994. They started working together again in 2020.

TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that Barker died of natural causes Saturday morning at his home in Los Angeles.

Barker and Gideon were high school sweethearts. They were married for 35 years before she died of lung cancer in 1981. The couple had no children and Barker never remarried.

Barker once referred to her as his most "treasured possession" while reminiscing about their first meeting.

"She was sitting on the Veranda at the hotel where I worked," Barker once shared with ET. "There was a deck of cards there. She reached into the deck and pulled out the 10 of spades and she said, 'Here, this will be your luck.' And I've had this for 60 years and on the other side is Dorothy Jo."

Barker scored his big break in 1972 when The Price is Right premiered on CBS. The game show made a triumphant return to television after its predecessor (which was hosted by Bill Cullen) ended in 1963. With Barker as host, The Price is Right became one of the longest-running game shows in history.

Barker retired from the Price Is Right in 2007. He spent his final years mostly out of the spotlight.

