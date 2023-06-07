Actor Jay Johnston -- best known for his roles in Bob's Burgers, Arrested Development, and Mr. Show -- has been arrested in relation to his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Department of Justice has charged Johnston with felony obstruction of officers as well as several misdemeanor offenses involving preventing the functions of a government building.

The unsealed criminal case that has been made against Johnston includes photographs and video evidence allegedly showing Johnston at the attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The DOJ alleges that Johnston "assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters' faces" after they were pepper sprayed by Capitol police, and he is accused of using a stolen Capitol Police shield as rioters battled with police.

Johnston was taken into custody on Wednesday, CBS Newsreports.

The actor -- who had voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto on Bob's Burgers for 11 seasons -- was reportedly fired from the show in December 2021, as early rumors of his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot first began to spread. Johnston's last episode of the show came in season 11, which aired in May 2021.

Johnston is among more than 1,000 people who have been criminally charged in relation to the deadly insurrection attempt over the past two years.

