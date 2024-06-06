Thorsten Kaye is one of the most recognizable names and faces in daytime television, but he was recently humbled by one incident involving film star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Talking with ET ahead of the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, the 58-year-old Bold and the Beautiful actor shared that he was recently on a plane to Los Angeles and thought he was having a fan interaction, only to realize that was not exactly the case.

"So I was flying here and the flight attendant came over and I asked for a cocktail, because you have to stay hydrated," he shared. "She brought it, and it was the wrong one. And then she came back and brought another one and that was the wrong one. So I'm assuming it's because I'm a great big deal that she got nervous."

Of course, that would not be the end of it for the actor -- who has portrayed Ridge Forrester in the soap opera for more than 1600 episodes -- as he quickly realized that the flight attendant had her sights on another actor who just so happened to be a few rows up.

"It wasn't until we landed and Jake Gyllenhaal got up two seats in front of me that I saw what all the fuss was about," Kaye said. "She had no idea who I was."

He said of the experience, "Brings you back to Earth."

According to the 2024 Daytime Emmy nominee and 2023 winner, it's par for the course when a nomination inflates your ego, even if you didn't mean it to. He says that actors have a tendency to let their self-worth come from their accolades, which he says still gets to him now as someone who has been in the business for decades.

"It is just as dangerous to be nominated as not nominated because you may think that now you've achieved it," Kaye -- who has also appeared in All My Children and Port Charles -- explained. "You know exactly what you're doing, or you think that you don’t know what you're doing [when you aren't nominated], and I think both of those things are false."

The actor is nominated in the Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series category alongside Eric Braeden (The Young and the Restless), Scott Clifton (Bold and the Beautiful), Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives) and John McCook (Bold and the Beautiful). He says that while it's an honor to be nominated again after his win last year in the same category, he tries to remind himself that this isn't what it's all about.

"They could have picked five other actors very easily this year, so it's our turn, I guess," Kaye shared. "But that doesn't mean that is the cream of the crop or anything like that. It's like a restaurant, right? Like, 'What's the best restaurant in Los Angeles?' It's the one with the food that you like. So that's different for everybody and I think acting is the same way."

For the TV star, husband to Susan Haskell and father -- who brought his daughter McKenna, 21, to the interview with ET -- it means just as much (if not more) to be working and still be considered an actor that people want to work with this far into his career.

"It's nice to be working and I've worked for a long time and that's -- I think that's a recognition you want," he said. "An award is cool but it's nice to keep going back to work."

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards air June 7 on CBS and Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: