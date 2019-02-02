Bow Wow Arrested on Suspicion of Battery

Bow Wow has been arrested.

The 31-year-old rapper, real name Shad Moss, was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta, Georgia, ET confirms. He was charged with Battery Substantial Physical Harm after an alleged fight with a woman, and is being held on $8,000 bond. ET has reached out to Bow Wow's rep for comment.

According to multiple reports, Bow Wow was involved in an alleged altercation with a woman named Leslie Holden, and after the Atlanta police officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the incident, both she and Bow Wow were reportedly arrested.

A photo of Bow Wow's mugshot, obtained by TMZ, shows the rapper with large scratches across his forehead, as well as a mark below his eye. He was spotted at Shaquille O'Neal's Super Bowl event, called Shaq's Fun House, just hours before his arrest.

