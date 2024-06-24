Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr.'s Son DeAndre Dead at 32

Roy Jones Jr. and his family are in mourning following the death of the boxing legend's son, DeAndre, on Saturday.

Jones Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the tragic news, writing, "Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday."

"I'm so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family," the former World Champion boxer and sports commentator, 55, wrote. "I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life."

"God gives it and God should be the one to take it away," he concluded. "Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for your love and support."

DeAndre was 32 years old, and the youngest of Jones Jr.'s three children -- including Roy Jones III and DeShaun Jones -- whom he shares with wife Natlyn Jones.

Roy Jones Jr. faces off against Joe Calzaghe in a in their Light Heavyweight boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York in November 2008. - Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Jones Jr. is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of his generation, with World Championship titles in four different weight classes and a 66-10 record with 47 knockouts.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

