Boyz II Men Going Country With Brett Young for CMT Special

Boyz II Men is joining forces with country star Brett Young.

The iconic R&B group will appear on an upcoming installment of CMT Crossroads, airing Wednesday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Teaming up with Young, whose country hits include "Mercy," "Here Tonight" and "In Case You Didn't Know," the special will see the artists collaborating on each other's biggest songs.

Boyz II Men have long topped the charts with hits like "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You" and "One Sweet Day" -- the latter of which is, to this day, tied with Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito" for the longest-running Hot 100-topping reign.

Young rang in the new year as a newly married man after tying the knot with his longtime love, Taylor Mills, late last year. In an interview with ET Live, he opened up about the moment that had him "so choked up" and his current album, Ticket to LA. Watch below.

