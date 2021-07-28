Brad Goreski Celebrates Becoming an American Citizen

Brad Goreski is officially an American citizen! The celebrity stylist took to Instagram Wednesday to celebrate the monumental moment he gained his citizenship status.

Goreski kept it fashion forward for the occasion, wearing a navy blue suit with red, white and blue detailing on his tie and right arm. The slideshow featured the smiling 43-year-old posing next to two American flags and holding a smaller one in his hand. A second photo featured Goreski's husband, TV producer Gary Janetti, who was by his side for the special occasion.

"Today I became an American citizen! 🇺🇸❤️ I’ve been in this country for 20 years this month and I am so grateful for the life I have here," Goreski gushed. "So happy @garyjanetti could be with me and yes those are tears in our eyes 😭."

Goreski was born in Canada and moved to the U.S. 20 years ago, where he rose to fame as celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe's former assistant on The Rachel Zoe Project and later starred in his own spinoff, It's a Brad, Brad World, and E!'s Fashion Police. He went on to work as a fashion commentator on E! and serve as stylist to celebs like Kayley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland and more.

Goreski and Janetti got married in the Caribbean in 2017 aboard a luxury cruise after getting engaged in 2014.

RELATED CONTENT

Fashion Police's Brad Goreski Engaged!

'DWTS' Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Become US Citizens

Tristan Thompson Becomes a US Citizen -- See the Pic!

Melissa Rivers 'Disappointed' By 'Fashion Police' Cancellation: It Wasn't My Decision (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery