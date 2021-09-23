Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Agreement on Selling Assets
Angelina Jolie Wants Her Family 'to Heal' Amid Ongoing Custody B…
'The Real's Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love Reunite With Tamera …
‘Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Teyonah Parris Talk Horror Fl…
ET’s Time With Aaliyah: See Rare Interviews from Throughout Her …
Christine Ko and Wes Brown Flirt It Up in Cornhole in Hallmark's…
Denise Richards Cons Her Way to Get What She Wants in Lifetime's…
Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at 'Donda' Event
Renee Elise Goldsberry on ‘Hamilton’ Emmy Nomination and Nearing…
'CSI: Vegas': Behind the Scenes of Singer Joy Oladokun's Theme R…
'Darcey & Stacey:' Georgi Meets Up With His Ex-Wife in Midseason…
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Open’ to Reconciling With Kanye West (Source)
Kanye West's ‘Donda’: A Breakdown of the Lyrics Seemingly About …
Cardi B and Offset Get Emotional Visiting Schools for Daughter K…
How Prison Matchmaker Chelsea Holmes Helps Inmates Find Love (Ex…
Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Zoe Saldana and More Stars Shine at Dolce…
Kylie Jenner Reveals Travis Scott Surprised Daughter Stormi With…
Harry & Meghan Considered Outing Royal Family Member Who Made Al…
‘Doogie Kamealoha MD’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Which OG Star She…
Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message to Zendaya
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are agreeing on something. A standard temporary restraining order on their assets was lifted this week, a decision that was supported by the former couple that allows them to sell possessions owned during their marriage.
But this ruling doesn't mean that Jolie will easily be able sell her shares in their winery and estate in France. Earlier this week, Pitt's company, Mondo Bongo, was suing Jolie's company, Nouvel, claiming that she was trying to cut her ex out of a money-making deal to offload her shares in Chateau Miraval.
ET obtained court documents filed in Luxembourg stating that Mondo Bongo was suing Nouvel to annul a transfer of Quimicum shares from Mondo Bongo to Nouvel.
Quimicum is the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, the former couple's estate and winery in France worth $164 million, the docs claim. When Pitt and Jolie originally purchased shares in Quimicum back in 2008, the ownership was split 60-40, with Mondo Bongo as a majority shareholder. According to the court docs, in 2013, Pitt agreed to have Mondo Bongo transfer some of its shares to Nouvel, which evened their stakes in Quimicum at 50-50.
The lawsuit claimed that Jolie was attempting to sell her shares in Quimicum, and circumvent Mondo Bongo's right of first refusal. The documents also accused Jolie of "systemic obstruction," and stated, "It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager."
Prior to reaching an agreement, Pitt's company alleged that it had made numerous good-faith attempts to settle this issue amicably, but was forced to file a lawsuit to annul the transfer of Quimicum shares, and bring their respective ownerships of the company back to 60-40.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but they continue to battle it out over custody of their six children.
RELATED CONTENT:
Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt About Harvey Weinstein
Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Divorce Has Left Her Feeling 'Broken'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Private Judge in Divorce Disqualified