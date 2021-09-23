Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are agreeing on something. Pitt's company, Mondo Bongo, was suing Jolie's company, Nouvel, claiming that she was trying to cut her ex out of a money-making deal to offload her shares in Chateau Miraval.

On Thursday, ET obtained docs confirming that an agreement had been reached between both parties, and that Jolie is now permitted to sell her shares of the business.

The news comes days after ET obtained court documents filed in Luxembourg stating that Mondo Bongo was suing Nouvel to annul a transfer of Quimicum shares from Mondo Bongo to Nouvel.

Quimicum is the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, the former couple's estate and winery in France worth $164 million, the docs claim. When Pitt and Jolie originally purchased shares in Quimicum back in 2008, the ownership was split 60-40, with Mondo Bongo as a majority shareholder. According to the court docs, in 2013, Pitt agreed to have Mondo Bongo transfer some of its shares to Nouvel, which evened their stakes in Quimicum at 50-50.

The lawsuit claimed that Jolie was attempting to sell her shares in Quimicum, and circumvent Mondo Bongo's right of first refusal. The documents also accused Jolie of "systemic obstruction," and stated, "It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager."

Prior to reaching an agreement, Pitt's company alleged that it had made numerous good-faith attempts to settle this issue amicably, but was forced to file a lawsuit to annul the transfer of Quimicum shares, and bring their respective ownerships of the company back to 60-40.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but they continue to battle it out over custody of their six children.

