Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite During 'Fast Times' Virtual Table Read
It's a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion! The former couple participated in Dane Cook's Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, on Thursday.
The actors, as well as Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, among others, teamed up for an unrehearsed, anything-goes table read of the 1982 coming-of-age film.
The twist was that even with some of the film's original stars present, including Penn, no one knew which iconic role would go to which A-lister!
Well, Aniston ended up playing Linda, and Pitt played Brad, lining them up for a spicy scene together. Fans understandably couldn't handle the "delightfully awkward and ironic and weirdly sweet" moment.
The hour-long event highlighted beloved scenes from the cult classic film, and served as a fundraiser for CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn, and Reform Alliance in the fight against COVID-19. The streams featured a "donate" button onscreen, and you can also give by texting CORE to 707070. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced Thursday's event, praising Penn's work in fighting the pandemic.
Feelin' Alive brought Pitt and Aniston back together again following their highly publicized reunion backstage at the SAG Awards earlier this year. The January run-in marked the first time they had been publicly photographed together since their divorce in 2005.
ET spoke with Cook, who is behind the table read, and he shared that reuniting the former couple wasn't really intentional. "I wish I could say that was my plan all along," Cook joked, adding that the reunion was something that just happened "as it started to come together."
Cook, however, added that he understood the level of interest. "They're fascinating people, and also because of the level of talent and philanthropy, when you have fascinating figures like that, of course you want to see them together," the comedian noted. "That's the magic, right? You want to see that spark."
