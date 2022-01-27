Brad Pitt Not Dating Singer Lykke Li Amid Romance Rumors, Source Says

Brad Pitt has been linked to another lucky lady, Lykke Li.

But the new romance rumors that have begun to circulate appear to be just that, rumors. ET has learned that the 58-year-old actor and the Swedish singer are not dating.

A source tells ET that Li, 35, and Pitt have hung out but that it's only because they run in the same circle of friends and are neighbors. However, the source does not know if they are or have ever dated.

Li is just one of many rumored stars that Pitt has been linked to in the past. Andra Day previously responded to speculation that she was dating the actor, telling ET last year that the reports were "hilarious" because she had never even met Pitt.

It had also been reported that actress Alia Shawkat was dating the Ocean's 11 star. Earlier this month, the Being the Ricardos actress spoke about her friendship with Pitt and what he thought about their dating rumors.

"It came in hot and left as fast as it came in," Shawkat told The New Yorker of their viral 2020 moment. "It happened during COVID, and I was alone with it. It was so weird. Now it’s like a weird dream, where I’m, like, 'Did that happen?'"

She also said that Pitt had no idea the rumors existed, sharing, "He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s**t. I was like, 'You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.' And he was, like, 'I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all."

