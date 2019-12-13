The next few weeks are going to be filled with love for Brad Pitt.

A source tells ET that the actor, who turns 56 on Dec. 18, will be spending his birthday and the holidays with some of his six kids, whom he shares with ex Angelina Jolie.

Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are scheduled to be with Pitt on his birthday, according to the source, who adds that the same children will be with the actor at his Los Angeles area home on Christmas Eve day.

ET's source would not say why Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, are not expected to spend the holiday with their father, but noted that all are always welcome at Pitt's home. The source says that all six children will be with Jolie on Christmas Day.

January 2020 should also be an exciting time for Pitt, who has received nominations for both the Golden Globes (Jan. 5) and SAG Awards (Jan. 19) for his supporting role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Speaking with The New York Times Magazine for their "Great Performers" issue, Pitt said he took some inspiration from his own life to get into character.

"With Cliff, it's connected to my dad, the way he carries himself. It's also the iconic figures like Butch and Sundance and in Clint Eastwood movies," he explained. "Then it's where I am in my life. I don't care who you are, life is struggle. It's how you perceive those struggles. As I've gotten older, I take them more as another day in the office, acceptance of what the day throws you."

For more on Pitt, watch the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Addresses Recent Dating Rumors: 'None of It's True'

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and More: Who and What to Expect at the 2020 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt Talks Coming to Terms With Past 'Missteps': 'They Led to Some Wisdom'

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Past Struggles With Alcohol and Divorce From Angelina Jolie Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery