Brandi Glanville is opening up about a burn accident she suffered last year. The reality TV star took to Twitter Thursday to share photos of the burns she said occurred after "an accident with a psoriasis light" in December.

"So this happened to me in December, 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light, I am still healing," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared.

Glanville revealed that the accident happened after she left the psoriasis light on longer than she was supposed to, misunderstanding instructions from her doctor.

"It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes, but it was seconds completely my fault it was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress," she said.

It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds completely my fault it was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 25, 2021

The TV personality went on to respond to fans on Twitter, sharing that she's still swollen, and that accident left her retinas burned as well as burning off her eyelashes. She said she couldn't open her eyes for three days.

I’m OK but you know it happened in December I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry. My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 25, 2021

It's not clear when in December Glanville suffered the burn accident, but she did spend Christmas Day with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian's wife, LeAnn Rimes.

Glanville took to Instagram during the holiday to share a snapshot of herself and Rimes hanging out and rocking gold sequined face masks.

"Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leannrimes #maskedsinger #sunshine #winner #spitfire #christmas," Glanville captioned the friendly photo.

