Things are getting real for Brandi Redmond.

Real Housewives of Dallas star is questioned about her husband Bryan Redmond's alleged infidelity in a sneak peek of the upcoming RHOD two-part reunion. For the special event, Andy Cohen sits down with D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Stephanie Hollman and Dr. Tiffany Moon in-person, as Brandi and Kary Brittingham join virtually to discuss the season.

"A video was making its rounds about your husband, Bryan, at a club with another woman," Andy says in the trailer, which dropped on Tuesday. The camera then goes to a crying Brandi, wiping away her tears.

Brandi and Bryan were high school sweethearts, and married in 2003. They share four kids: 12-year-old Brinkley, 9-year-old Brooklyn, 2-year-old Bruin and 2-month-old Brilynn.

Last month, a video surfaced in which a man who looks like Bryan is seemingly at a club, wrapping his arms around a woman. He then grabs her face, bringing her in for a kiss. The family asked for privacy and did not make any comment about the clip at the time.

In February, Brandi made headlines with a cryptic Instagram post about things coming to an end. At the time, fans believed she was hinting at a possible exit from RHOD, but later speculated the post could have been about her and Bryan's marriage.

Earlier this week, she posted a video of herself with Bryan on a "date night" on her Instagram Story.

“Happy. Happy life, happy wife," she says in the rainbow-filtered clip.

The last post she shared with her husband on her timeline, however, was in January, when she shared a throwback of herself pregnant with Brooklyn.

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion airs on Tuesday, May 4 at a special time of 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, with Part 2 airing on Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The season 5 finale of RHOD airs Tuesday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

