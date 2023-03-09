We thought Brendan Fraser had his heyday back in the late '90s and early 2000s when he starred in hit films like Encino Man, George of the Jungle, Blast from the Past, and most notably his continued role in The Mummy franchise. But Fraser is enjoying a renaissance of sorts and we're completely here for it.

Recently finishing up his fourth and final season on HBO Max's Doom Patrol, based on the DC comics, Fraser soared in his role as Cliff Steele where he starred alongside Matt Bomer and Alan Tudyk. But people really began noticing when Fraser went on to star in The Whale this past year. Fraser's award-winning performance as a reclusive, overweight teacher struggling with his mental health and relationships tested his acting chops like never before. In fact, his performance in The Whale was so poignant that it secured Fraser his first Oscar nomination for Best Performance for an Actor in a Leading Role.

The Whale A24 The Whale The psychological drama directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. In the film, a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter. $20 APPLE TV+ Watch Now $20 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

We could go on and on about the accomplishments of the talented actor and we are loving this much-awaited comeback. Whether you're the biggest Brendan Fraser fan, or just want to watch a good film or show, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best films and TV shows of Fraser's career and where you can currently watch them.

The Mummy Universal Pictures The Mummy Perhaps Fraser's most well-known role, The Mummy is streaming on Hulu. Make it a Mummy marathon and watch the sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, on Hulu as well. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH HULU Watch Now

Doom Patrol Warner Bros. Television Doom Patrol Silly and utterly ridiculous, Doom Patrol is a comic book-inspired show unlike any you've ever watched before. If you love a good laugh, you'll want to check out this HBO Max Original show. PLANS STARTING AT $10/MONTH HBO MAX Watch Now

Blast from the Past Warner Bros. Pictures Blast from the Past A father (Christopher Walken) traps his family in an underground bunker in the '50s only for their son (Brendan Fraser) to emerge in the '90s without any idea about what has happened in the past 35 years. He meets a girl (Alicia Silverstone) who helps him navigate this new world. $4/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now $4/RENT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Encino Man Warner Bros. Encino Man Two high schoolers, played by Sean Astin and Pauly Shore, find a frozen caveman (Fraser) in their backyard. Once he's thawed, their worlds are turned upside down as he learns about the modern day. $4/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now $4/RENT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

George of the Jungle Walt Disney Pictures George of the Jungle In this '90s comedy, Fraser plays George, a man who was raised by apes with limited contact with the outside world. Despite his unusual upbringing, he falls in love with a wealthy heiress (Leslie Mann) and hilariousness ensues. PLANS STARTING AT $10/MONTH DISNEY+ Watch Now

The Nut Job Endgame Entertainment The Nut Job If you enjoy a light-hearted animated children's film, The Nut Job delivers just that. And along with the voice of Brendan Fraser, you'll hear Will Arnett, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl and Maya Rudolph. $4/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now

Bedazzled Twentieth Century Fox Bedazzled Making a bargain with the devil (Elizabeth Hurley), an awkward man (Fraser) sells his soul to try and get the woman of his dreams. $4/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now

Inkheart New Line Cinema Inkheart In Inkheart, Brendan Fraser has the unique talent of bringing characters from books to life. Everything goes wrong, though, when a villain escapes their story. See what unfolds in this fantasy movie starring big names like Andy Serkis, Helen Mirren and Paul Bettany. $3/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now

Trust Cloud Eight Films Trust This short-lived FX show with an all-star cast including Hilary Swank, Donald Sutherland and, of course, Branden Fraser, was well-received by critics, making this take on the Getty Family definitely worth checking out. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH HULU Watch Now

School Ties Paramount Pictures School Ties A star quarterback (Fraser) from a working-class family gets the opportunity to go to a prestigious academy in New England. He soon realizes, however, that he must hide his Jewish faith from his new classmates. This 1950s period piece also stars Matt Damon, Chris O'Donnell and Ben Affleck. PLANS STARTING AT $5/MONTH PARAMOUNT+ Watch Now

Monkeybone Twentieth Century Fox Monkeybone In this Brendan Fraser film, Fraser plays a cartoonist who falls into a coma. While he is unconscious, he interacts with his monkey cartoon creation. $4/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now

Gods and Monsters Lions Gate Films Gods and Monsters Starring Ian McKellen and Fraser, Gods and Monsters explores the last days of the legendary film director James Whale, who most notably directed Frankenstein. You can currently stream this movie for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. FREE AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

The Quiet American Miramax The Quiet American Set during the Vietnam War, an older British journalist (Michael Caine) and a younger American (Fraser) compete for the affection of a native Vietnamese woman (Thi Hai Yen Do). $4/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now $4/RENT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Crash Bob Yari Productions Crash Winner of Best Picture for its year, Crash tells the stories of individuals living in Los Angeles. Along with Fraser, Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock, Thandiwe Newton, Matt Dillon and Jennifer Esposito star. $4/RENT APPLE TV+ Watch Now

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

