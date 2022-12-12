Brendan Fraser is being recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. On Monday, it was announced that the 54-year-old actor is nominated in the Best Actor (Motion Picture – Drama) category for his work in The Whale at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Fraser will face off against Austin Butler (Elvis), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living), and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection).

The nomination comes after Fraser has been vocal about not attending the ceremony due to his history with the organization. In 2018, Fraser opened up to GQ about an alleged sexual assault incident that occurred in 2003.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Fraser told GQ in November about the group that puts on the Golden Globes. "No, I will not participate. It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

In the 2018 profile, Fraser alleged that Philip Berk, a former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had groped and assaulted him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Berk previously called Fraser's account "a total fabrication." The HFPA launched an investigation in response to Fraser's allegation and told the outlet that they "stand firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described."

Fraser then alleged that, after the HFPA concluded their investigation, they proposed issuing a joint statement that read in part, "Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance." Fraser refused to sign the press release and told the HFPA, "I don't get the joke."

The Encino Man star claimed that the HFPA declined to share the full results of their investigation and refused to explain their method or reasons they had to draw their conclusions. Berk told GQ that he was still an active member of the organization and in terms of discipline, he received "none at all."

Last week, during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Fraser spoke about the aftermath of the HFPA’s decision and why he chose to speak up more than 15 years after the alleged incident.

"It was causing me emotional distress," he said. "It was causing me personal distress."

He continued, "Because there’s a system in place that is about power, and I had played by the rules up until that point. And I felt like 'OK, now suddenly I've been violated and it has gone too far and I will no longer abide this.'"

Fraser said he was inspired by the MeToo movement to speak his truth in 2018.

"I spoke up because I saw so many of my friends and colleagues who, at that time. were bravely emerging to speak their truth to power and I had something to say, too," he said.

In The Whale, Fraser plays Charlie, an English teacher who is living with obesity who is trying to right all of his past wrongs. Since the film’s premiere, the actor has garnered awards season buzz, and even earned a 6-minute standing ovation during the Venice Film Festival.

