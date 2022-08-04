Breonna Taylor: Justice Department Charges 4 Louisville Police Officers Connected To Her Killing
Oprah Winfrey Replaces Herself on ‘O’ Magazine Cover to Honor Br…
'Where the Crawdads Sing': Taylor John Smith on Cast Remaining F…
Jordan Peele Gushes About ‘Nope’ Star Daniel Kaluuya and Why He’…
How the Mega Millions’ $1.1B Jackpot Stacks Up to These Celebs’ …
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Son Deacon Following in His Acting Foot…
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Official Trailer
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
'The Family Chantel': Chantel Confronts Pedro and Asks If He’s C…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
'The Bachelorette': Gabby and Rachel Reveal Their Dealbreakers A…
'The Bachelorette’: Rachel Reveals How She Feels About Aven Duri…
'The Rings of Power': See Which 'Lord of the Rings' Characters A…
'The Family Chantel': Chantel Says She's Willing to 'Fight' to S…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Tells Chantel He Wants a Separation
Ryan Gosling Reacts to His 'Barbie' Underwear and 10 Years With …
’Big Brother’ Replaces Season 24 Contestant Ahead of Premiere
Brendan Fraser Transforms Into 600-lb. Man for 'The Whale'
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
'The Bachelorette': Suitor Says Having Two Leads Will Get ‘Compl…
The Justice Department on Thursday filed federal charges against four Louisville police officers connected to the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in a raid on an apartment where she was sleeping.
The charges against defendants Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany, Kelly Goodlett and Brett Hankison include various civil rights violations, conspiracy, use of force offenses and obstruction. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the civil rights offenses stem from three officers' alleged falsification of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant that authorized the raid — which mistakenly targeted Taylor's apartment.
"The federal charges announced today allege that members of the place-based investigations unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor's home, that this act violated federal civil rights laws and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor's death," Garland said at the Justice Department.
The attorney general said the three defendants accused of falsifying the affidavit — Jaynes, Meany and Goodlett — also "took steps to cover up their unlawful conduct after Ms. Taylor's death" and "conspired to mislead federal, state and local authorities who were investigating the incident."
In a separate indictment, Hankison is accused of violating the rights of Taylor and her neighbors through the u was ose of excessive force when he fired 10 rounds through a window and glass door after Taylor was killed.
This story was originally published by CBS News on Aug. 4, 2022.
RELATED CONTENT:
Breonna Taylor: Celebrities Honor Late EMT One Year After Her Death
Judge Permanently Dismisses Charges Against Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend
Breonna Taylor Case: 2 Officers Fired Over Deadly Police Raid
Related Gallery