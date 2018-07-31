Brett Eldredge Shares the Inspiration Behind His Popular Love Songs (Exclusive)

Brett Eldredge has a special way with words.

The 32-year-old singer is making ladies swoon with his new love song, "Love Someone," and recently revealed to ET his inspiration behind his romantic music.

"I try to write about love," Eldredge told ET's Keltie Knight. "About the way I envision love and how to experience it, and how I see others experiencing it."

"You know, maybe, I'm not deeply in love, right now, but I know what love is," he added.

Not only is Eldredge generous with his friends, but he also loves surprising his loyal fans. He recently made a few dreams come true by upgrading a group of fans seats, and inviting them up on stage with him during one of his concerts.

"I love the element of surprising fans," he told ET. "I want to make, an even more fun experience for anybody that I can. I love that."

