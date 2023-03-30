Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, Former LFO Singer, Dead at 47

Brian "Brizz" Gillis has died. On Thursday, LFO's Brad Fischetti announced that Gillis, who was a co-founder and member of the band from 1995 to 1999, had died. He was 47.

"Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday," Fischetti began. "Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away."

Fischetti noted that he doesn't "have details" about Gillis' cause of death, and noted that it wouldn't be his "place to share them" even if he did.

"I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I've said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy," he wrote. "If you know what I've been doing, you know I'm trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy."

For now, Fischetti said that he's simply honoring his "former bandmate and friend, Brizz."

"If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO," he wrote. "If it wasn't for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist."

Fischetti continued by admitting that his and Gillis' relationship was "complex," with "moments of great tribulation but also of great joy."

"I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it's those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever," he wrote. "I've prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him."

"I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin," Fischetti added of Rich Cronin and Devin Lima, former LFO band members who died in 2010 and 2018, respectively. "And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest east bro. Rest easy."

