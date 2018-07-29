Brian Christopher Lawler, Former WWE Star, Dead at 46

Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler has died at the age of 46.

Lawler, who wrestled under the name Grandmaster Sexay, was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The WWE organization confirmed the news of Lawler's death in a post on their website, where they shared their condolences with the late wrestler's "family, friends and fans."

Lawler died on Sunday, after being placed on life support Saturday night following a suicide attempt while in jail in Memphis, Tennessee, TMZ first reported. Lawler had been arrested earlier this month on charged of DUI and evading police.

Lawler was reportedly surrounded by his family, including his father, when he died.

During his time with the WWE, the late wrestler belonged to the tag team Too Cool alongside Scott "Scotty 2 Hotty" Garland. He began his career in the late '80s as part of the United States Wrestling Association before joining the WWE (then WWF) in 1997.

During his 25-year career, Lawler wrestled for a number of different organizations, including Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and a number of independent wrestling promotion groups, but made numerous returns to the WWE. His final WWE appearance came in February 2014.

Many in the community, including his fellow wrestlers and former promotional organizations, took to Twitter to share their condolences and tributes to the late star.

Incredibly sad news about the passing of Brian Christopher. A tragic loss of life. Both @StephMcMahon and I are thinking of Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family this evening. https://t.co/Siqrx5Vt1c — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2018

The entire staff of #MCW Pro Wrestling would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former #WWE Star Brian Lawler.#RIPBrianLawlerpic.twitter.com/2e5F5wBrMd — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) July 29, 2018

.@WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher has passed away. https://t.co/etqwccoDy0 — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2018

RIP Brian Christopher. I think I had every piece of Too Cool merch in 2000. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 29, 2018

1st time I worked with Brian Christopher was in Louisville I told him "Nobody wants to work with u. Let's have a great match and show them u can. Trust me, please. I'm not out to bury you" He did and we had many great matches. He was at times misunderstood. #RIPBrianChristopher — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) July 29, 2018

Sorry to hear about the passing of #BrianChristopher. From USWA to #WWE and Too Cool, he oozed charisma and wasn’t afraid to put himself out there to entertain an audience. And he had some of the best facial expressions in wrestling. #RIPBrianLawlerpic.twitter.com/z9ru1YCQHP — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 29, 2018

Once u got to know him & get past his "wall" he was a pretty good person. We all had/have our demons & it's a daily battle. No telling what he was thinking or feeling. Sad day for anyone who really knew him... #RIPBrianChristopherhttps://t.co/pHTTvz7zXX — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) July 29, 2018

Too cool we’re such a huge part of not only wrestling, but pop culture for our generation. Such a shame to hear of the passing of one of @WWE most memorable performers. #RIPBrianLawler — Nathan Cruz (@Nathan_Cruz90) July 29, 2018

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

