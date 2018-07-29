Brian Christopher Lawler, Former WWE Star, Dead at 46
Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler has died at the age of 46.
Lawler, who wrestled under the name Grandmaster Sexay, was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.
The WWE organization confirmed the news of Lawler's death in a post on their website, where they shared their condolences with the late wrestler's "family, friends and fans."
Lawler died on Sunday, after being placed on life support Saturday night following a suicide attempt while in jail in Memphis, Tennessee, TMZ first reported. Lawler had been arrested earlier this month on charged of DUI and evading police.
Lawler was reportedly surrounded by his family, including his father, when he died.
During his time with the WWE, the late wrestler belonged to the tag team Too Cool alongside Scott "Scotty 2 Hotty" Garland. He began his career in the late '80s as part of the United States Wrestling Association before joining the WWE (then WWF) in 1997.
During his 25-year career, Lawler wrestled for a number of different organizations, including Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and a number of independent wrestling promotion groups, but made numerous returns to the WWE. His final WWE appearance came in February 2014.
Many in the community, including his fellow wrestlers and former promotional organizations, took to Twitter to share their condolences and tributes to the late star.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
