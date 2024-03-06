Brian Kelley's solo career is going strong with the release of his new song, "Kiss My Boots," on Wednesday. However, some fans are looking closely at one particular lyric that seems like it could be a dig at his former Florida Georgia Line bandmate, Tyler Hubbard.

The lyric in question isn't exactly subtle when it comes to it's intentions, although who it's directed at is unclear and Hubbard isn't specifically identified.

The song begins with Kelley pointedly singing, "You've been throwin' dirt on my name 'round this town like it ain't small / Like your friends ain't my friends, and I wouldn't end up hearin' it all / I fell on the sword, but only the good Lord knows the hell that you put me through / Sober me would never tell, but tonight I'm on the Tennessee Truth."

Kelley continues with some even more direct and accusatory lines, crooning, "I'm crankin' Hank, drinkin' Jack, airin' out the past / Want the world to know that you did me wrong / I don't know how you act sweet, after how you did me / Here's a middle finger to you through a song."

The music video for the tune added fuel to the feud speculation, as it shows Kelley hunting a snake in the grass -- a metaphor for a dishonest person so overt, it's a common idiom.

The video also ends with a shot of Kelley cutting an apple with a knife and his belt buckle -- which reads "Florida" -- is clearly visible in the center of the frame. Kelley represented the Florida half of the duo in Florida Georgia Line, while Hubbard repped Georgia.

According to a press release, Kelley's "Kiss My Boots" is "the most personal lyrical statement" of Kelley's songwriting career.

"It was healing to write. I feel released now," Kelley said of the track, which he co-wrote. "Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I’m proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it."

"Now, I have a song that helped me through a tough time. Hopefully, 'Kiss My Boots' can help a lot of people," he added. "Give them some confidence and help them get their power back."

Kelley and Hubbard played their final show together as Florida Georgia Line in September 2022 at the Minnesota State Fair.

Hubbard told the crowd at the time, "You've enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping someone will show up to listen, so thank you guys... It's the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us."

The pair made headlines in 2020 when Hubbard briefly unfollowed Kelley on Instagram amid the presidential election. Then, in January 2021, Hubbard and Kelley told fans they'd be releasing solo music but said they were just "venturing out," not breaking up.

When ET spoke to the men in February 2022, they opened up about their separate projects.

"I think we're just gonna keep doing our thing.... and I think our perspectives changed over the last decade," Hubbard told ET. "We've become really passionate now, even more so, about the craft of songwriting and kind of serving and giving back to the community that's given so much to us, the songwriting community here in Nashville."

