The dark comedy Clara's Ghost revolves around a self-absorbed showbiz family being haunted by a supernatural entity, so it seems a natural fit that the movie's writer-director, Bridey Elliott, recruited her own (seemingly less self-obsessed) showbiz family to star: Real-life sister Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) plays her sister, with parents Paula Niedert Elliott and Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek) co-starring as her parents.

ET has the exclusive poster and trailer for Clara's Ghost, which shows suburban matriarch Clara Reynolds becoming fed up with her husband and daughters constantly making fun of her and taking solace in a ghost (played by Isidora Goreshter). "I've been seeing this woman around. She seems to go wherever I go," Clara says, though when her husband suggests she makes friends, she replies, "I think that would be weird at this point."

Clara's Ghost, which also features Haley Joel Osment, premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and is in theaters Dec. 6 and available digitally and on VOD on Dec. 7.

