Meet young Queen Charlotte! Netflix's spinoff series centered on the Bridgerton monarch has an official title, and only ET has the exclusive details and the very first look.

The anticipated prequel drama, which introduces India Amarteifio as the young queen, will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

In the official first photo (see below), which ET exclusively debuts, Amarteifio steps into the shoes of Queen Charlotte in a long-sleeved, corseted cream gown, draped by a light gray hooded cape as she adorns an elaborate crown on her head matched with priceless jewels for earrings.

Though she looks fit to reign over England, her pensive facial expression as she steps into a palatial setting will leave fans wondering as she looks off to the side.

During Saturday's virtual Tudum event for Netflix, viewers got a taste of young Queen Charlotte in action in a first look clip from the prequel.

In the clip, as young Charlotte (Amarteifio) attempts to climb up a flower-adorned wall, young George (Mylchreest) catches her in the act and is bemused by her awkward situation. As she maintains that she's "not doing anything," even though she very much is — a point George continuously brings up — Charlotte finally gives in, telling him she's trying to find the best way to climb over the wall.

"Whatever for?" George curiously asks.

"Because I think he may be a beast or a troll," Charlotte answers, referring to the king, whom she does not know she's speaking to. But she's not going to be deterred, requesting George's assistance in helping her accomplish her not-so-smooth getaway.

But, as George tells her, he has "no intention" of helping her escape. Why? "I refuse when that lady in distress is trying to go over a wall so that she does not have to marry me," he replies with a smirk.

Oh, the drama! Watch the spicy scene between Charlotte and George below.

A limited series aimed to expand the Bridgerton universe, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The prequel, which returns Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel as the older version of the character, tells the story of how the young queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in the flagship series. Shonda Rhimes oversees the series as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Joining Rosheuvel in reprising their Bridgerton characters are Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

In a new teaser video released Friday, Rosheuvel and Andoh welcomed Amarteifio into the world as they previewed her portrayal of the young queen.

"We have this wonderful tag team, where we high-five each other and the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and the younger, do you know what I mean? It's really cool, I love it," Rosheuvel said.

"Can I say, as a compliment to you both. There is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte," Andoh praised. "India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made it her own and run with it. When I look at India, I see Golda. I see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it's a beautiful thing."

Watch the video below.

Notable cast members from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story include Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta; Corey Mylchreest as young King George; and Arsema Thomas, making her TV debut, as young Agatha Danbury.

Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs round out the cast.

