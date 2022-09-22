'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Fiyero in 'Wicked,' Director Jon M. Chu Confirms: 'He's Perfect'
'Bridgerton': Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley on Whether They'…
‘Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight Teases Season 2 and Reveals H…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Whoopi Goldberg Offers 'Sister Act 3' Update and Spills on 'The …
‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire on Joining Season 3 and Working With Bo…
'Step Up' Season 3 Trailer Introduces Christina Milian Into the …
'Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Cast on Season Finale Explosive Cliffhanger…
Colman Domingo Reacts to Emmy Win and Shares 'Euphoria' Season 3…
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was Ghosted and Teases Season 3 of Ta…
Skylar Astin on 'Grey's Anatomy' and If His Character Will Retur…
Emmys 2022: 'Hacks' Star Hannah Einbinder Hints at Deborah and A…
Halle Bailey Cried After Watching 'Part of Your World' Scene in …
David Harbour on 'Thunderbolts' and 'Stranger Things' Final Seas…
'The Voice' Coaches on Camila Cabello's 'X-Factor' History and G…
D23 Expo: Harrison Ford ‘Proud’ of 5th and Final ‘Indiana Jones’…
'Lost' Star Matthew Fox on His Return to TV After 12 Years With …
John Slattery and Andre Braugher on Joining ‘The Good Fight’s Fi…
Sean Kanan on the 1988 Audition That Landed Him 'Karate Kid' Rol…
Jane Lynch on Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Casting and 'Mrs. Maise…
Wicked has found its Fiyero! Director Jon M. Chu confirmed on Twitter that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast in the role for the upcoming films.
"He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!" Chu tweeted on Wednesday, sharing a report that the actor had been in talks for the part.
Bailey will star opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, providing the apex to the show's key love triangle. The Wicked movies are planned to be released by Universal Pictures on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.
"We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!" Chu previously wrote in a statement announcing the strategy. "With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."
He continued, "Cynthia, Ariana, and I – and all of the cast and crew – pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who've waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar."
Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, revealing how Elphaba and Glinda -- one-time friends -- ultimately become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, respectively.
In February, Erivo shared her reaction to getting the news about her lead role with ET. "I wasn't OK when I found out either. I was not OK,” she said.
As for working with Grande, the former Broadway actress is looking forward to it. "I can tell you that Ariana is wonderful. The two of us are really starting to find our feet and find our relationship and really enjoy one another's time and space and conversations," Erivo said of the pop diva. "She's the sweetest person."
RELATED CONTENT:
Maren Morris 'In Tears' Over Callback for 'Wicked' Movie
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Embrace in 'Wicked' BTS Footage
Amanda Seyfried Was Up Against Ariana Grande For Lead in 'Wicked'
Jon Chu Reveals 'Wicked' Will Be Two Movies, Shares Release Dates
Cynthia Erivo Talks 'Roar' Series and Going Green for 'Wicked'
Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer Reveal Their Dream Casting for 'Wicked' Film (Exclusive)
Jon M. Chu on Possible Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel 'Wicked' Cameos
Kristin Chenoweth on the Advice She Gave Ariana Grande for 'Wicked'