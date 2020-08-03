News

British 'Vogue' Features Jesse Williams, Tamika Mallory, Janet Mock and More Activists on Its September Cover

By Zach Seemayer‍
British 'Vogue'
'Vogue' UK

British Vogue is looking to shine a ray of hope on a bleak year. The UK publication is celebrating the accomplishments of radical challengers of the status quo with a special cover showcasing activism and activists.

The magazine's upcoming September 2020 issue, titled "Activism Now," will feature a fold-out cover that spotlights 20 different activists who are fighting for social justice, tackling racism, gender inequality and more across the globe.

English footballer and noted philanthropist Marcus Rashford appears on the main cover alongside Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah, while the additional cover panels include black-and-white portraits of other social justice revolutionaries.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing #BritishVogue’s September 2020 issue, featuring a special fold-out cover starring 20 inspirational activists dedicated to making a change. First up: model and activist @AdwoaAboah, who has used her visibility to change perceptions around mental health, most notably through her platform @GurlsTalk, and international footballer and child poverty campaigner @MarcusRashford, who recently used his platform to lobby the government to fund free school meals for vulnerable children. From those tackling systemic racism to disability discrimination and domestic abuse, gender inequality to the climate crisis, in the new issue, @AfuaHirsch meets the activists determined to make a difference the world over. Swipe to see the full cover and read the full story at the link in bio. #VogueHope Featuring: @MarcusRashford @AdwoaAboah Second cover, from top left: @Meenals_World @TamikaDMallory @RizAhmed @JanetMock Professor Angela Davis Jane Elliott Alice Wong @Disability_Visibility @IJesseWilliams @JoanSmalls Third cover, from top left: @ReniEddoLodge Yvette Williams @OfficialJ4G @IAmPatrickHutchinson @OsopePatrisse @ClaraAmfo @BerniceAKing @JanayaTheFuture @FDwyer1980 Brittany Packnett Cunningham @MsPackyetti #MarcusRashford wearing @R13, @AColdWall & @Churchs and #AdwoaAboah wearing @Fenty, @Martine_Rose, @LockHatters, @Osoi_Official & @SLJLondon, photographed by @MisanHarriman and styled by @ItsDWallace, with hair by @EarlSimms2 and make-up by @CeliaBurtonMakeUp. With additional cover photography by @PhilipDanielDucasse, @KingTexas, @ChriseanRose, @EddieH__ and @KidNoble.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

Tamika Mallory, Dr. Meenal Viz, Riz Ahmed, Janet Mock, Jesse Williams and professor Angela Davis are among the many cover stars, as well as educator Jane Elliott, Alice Wong, Joan Smalls, Reni Eddo-Lodge,  Patrick Hutchinson, Yvette Williams, Janaya Future Khan, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Clara Amfo and Fiona Dwyer.

The spread also includes Black Lives Matter cofounder and protest leader Patrisse Cullors and Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

Additionally, the portraits were taken by a diverse group of photographers, including Misan Harriman -- the first black photographer to ever snap cover photos for the publication -- as well as Philip-Daniel Ducasse, Chrisean Rose, Texas Isaiah, Reginald Cunningham and Eddie Hernandez. 

View this post on Instagram

The September issue of #BritishVogue is an ode to the extraordinary voices, old and young, who in this difficult year have devoted their energies to fighting for a fairer society. “This movement is setting to change their own pathway,” #DrBerniceAKing, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, tells @AfuaHirsch of the eruption of activism that has elevated the visibility of legendary figures from past battles, as well as ushering in a new generation of young activists and campaigners. From #PhyllOpoku-Gyimah, AKA @LadyPhyll, co-founder of @UKBlackPride, and #MunroeBergdorf, model and activist, to #ReniEddoLodge, bestselling author of ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race’, see the portfolio of global voices for change in the September 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 7 August. And read the full story at the link in bio. #VogueHope. Featuring: @ReniEddoLodge Yvette Williams @OfficialJ4G @IAmPatrickHutchinson @OsopePatrisse @ClaraAmfo @BerniceAKing @JanayaTheFuture @FDwyer1980 Brittany Packnett Cunningham @MsPackyetti Photographed by @MisanHarriman, @KingTexas, @ChriseanRose and @KidNoble.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

"The September issue of #BritishVogue is an ode to the extraordinary voices, old and young, who in this difficult year have devoted their energies to fighting for a fairer society," British Vogue shared in a message posted to Instagram revealing the powerful cover shots.

View this post on Instagram

“This is a year that shredded complacency,” writes @AfuaHirsch, in #BritishVogue’s September 2020 issue cover story. “It is a year that has elevated the visibility of legendary figures from those past battles, and ushered in a new generation of young activists, in which previously unknown campaigners and celebrities alike became unapologetic about demanding change.” Meet the 20 activists on the cover making change, from #DrMeenalViz who became the voice and campaigner for BAME health workers at higher risk from the virus, to 86-year-old anti-racism activist and educator #JaneElliott, whose lifetime of work is currently gaining unprecedented attention, and Puerto Rican model and Vogue regular #JoanSmalls, who is donating 50 per cent of her earnings for the rest of 2020 to Black Lives Matter charities, see the full portfolio in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 7 August. And read the full story at the link in bio. #VogueHope Featuring: @Meenals_World @TamikaDMallory @RizAhmed @JanetMock Professor Angela Davis Jane Elliott Alice Wong @Disability_Visibility @IJesseWilliams @JoanSmalls Photographed by @MisanHarriman, @PhilipDanielDucasse, @KingTexas, and @EddieH__.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

The September issue of British Vogue hits newsstands and is available for digital download Friday, Aug. 7.

RELATED CONTENT:

How John Lewis' Legacy of Good Trouble Can Inspire Activists Today

Black Lives Matter: Where to Donate to Victims' Families and More

Gigi Hadid and More Models Auction Their Clothes to Benefit NAACP

 