Britney Spears and Elton John's 'Hold Me Closer' Duet Is Here: Listen!

Oops, Britney Spears did it again -- put out hit music, that is.
For the first time since her conservatorship was terminated, the singer has released a new single: "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with fellow music icon Elton John. Their duet is an update of John's beloved 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer."
A week ago, the stars' cover art for the remix debuted, featuring photos of the two as kids. While Spears was her own tiny dancer -- literally -- in a throwback dance class photo, fans got a look at John as a pint-sized pianist.
News of their upcoming collaboration broke in July, when ET learned that they recorded a duet of the hit and the new version would be released the following month.
Even more recently, the "Rocket Man" singer shared a bit of the song with fans in a video posted to Instagram. At the time, he played the track and sang along for guests at a restaurant in Cannes, France.
It's been two years since Spears released any music. Back in 2020, three tracks were widely released for the deluxe reissue of her 2016 album, Glory, including "Swimming in the Stars" and "Mood Ring." In November 2021, her conservatorship was officially terminated after 13 years.
"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" she tweeted at the time with a clip of fans celebrating outside the courthouse. "Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."
Speaking to the media and fans, her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said, "What's next for Britney -- and this is the first time that this could be said for about a decade -- is up to one person: Britney."
Listen to "Hold Me Closer" in the video above!
