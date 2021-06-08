Britney Spears is gearing up for the next court hearing in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

ET has learned that due to COVID-19 protocols, the 39-year-old singer is anticipated to appear in Los Angeles court remotely, not in person, for the June 23 conservatorship hearing where she is expected to address the court directly.

ET reported back in April that Britney had been granted a hearing to address the court directly. Britney's attorney, Samuel Ingham, shared in court at the time that his client "requested" that he "seek from the court a status hearing where she can address the court directly.” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved the request and scheduled a hearing on June 23 to allow the singer to speak out in some manner.

Britney has been under her conservatorship for 13 years, and through Ingham, has expressed that she does not want her father, Jamie Spears, to act as her conservator.

In recently filed court documents obtained by ET, the law firm Holland & Knight, which represents Jamie, asked the court to overrule an objection filed by the singer's mother on her daughter's behalf.

Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, recently filed an objection contesting the legal attorney fees Jamie has requested amid Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle. Lynne objected to Jamie's petition for approval and payment of over $890,000 to him and his attorneys, as well as related fees and expenses charged to the estate.

Per the docs filed by Holland & Knight, the law firm asserts Lynne's objections are without merit and claims she is "not acting in the best interests of her daughter." ET reported in March that if the court approves, Britney will have to pay nearly $2 million to her father's lawyers.

During the latest hearing in April, the judge also set July 14 as the next date in which all the accounting and fee issues will be discussed.

While Britney hasn't publicly spoken out in detail about her conservatorship, she recently assured her fans that she was doing well.

"Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," she said in an Instagram video, answering fan questions. The singer shares two sons -- Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15 -- with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."

For more on Britney, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Years-Long Conservatorship Battle, Explained

Jamie Spears' Lawyers Respond to Lynne's Objection on Britney's Behalf

Britney Spears' Mom Objects to Dad Jamie's $890,000 Attorney Fees

Britney Spears Says She's 'Totally Fine' and 'Extremely Happy'

Britney Spears Dances With Boyfriend Sam Asghari at His Best Friend's Wedding This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery