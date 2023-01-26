Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House

Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again.

The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly to fans after cops paid her home a visit shortly after she deleted her Instagram account. TMZ reported that, for unknown reasons, fans grew concerned about yet another deactivation of her social media account, prompting them to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

But Britney was none too pleased.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some rank phone calls," she said in a statement shared on Twitter. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

She added that deputies never entered her home and quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. The checkup left her feeling "gaslit" and "bullied," she said.

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she continued. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."

It's the second time in as many months that either Britney or her husband, Sam Asghari, has asked for privacy. Sam made a similar plea back in December after fans expressed concerns over Britney's social media activity and her absence from public events.

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Sam wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."

He added, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do."

That particular post came on the heels of speculation that the pop icon isn't actually in control of her social media. Britney later returned to Instagram and explained how she accidentally deactivated it.

