Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, believes his actions have always been in his eldest daughter's best interest.

In a new CNN interview with Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, Thoreen talks about Jamie's intentions when it comes to Britney's conservatorship. The 39-year-old pop star's conservatorship has been in the spotlight after the release of the unauthorized documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, which explores everything from her rise to fame to her negative portrayal in the media, and her ongoing conservatorship battle with Jamie.

"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Thoreen says. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."

"Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award," she continues. "Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

Jamie was named co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, and in December, her conservatorship was extended until Sept. 3, 2021. In an interview with Good Morning America late last month, Thoreen once again defended her client.

"I understand that every story needs a villain," Thoreen said. "People have it so wrong here. This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life. ... Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her."

"Jamie serves as Britney's conservator because he loves her," she also said. "He wants the best for Britney."

