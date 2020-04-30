Britney Spears has very specific reasons for lighting candles.

"During tough times in her life she always tells friends 'light a candle for me,'" a source tells ET. "She has candles all over her house, because she finds the scent and light calming when life gets stressful. Her fans always send her candles as gifts, because they know she loves to burn them at night and sit by candlelight."

The 38-year-old's family is apparently feeling some anxiety about the habit now, though, after Spears accidentally set fire to her home gym. (She revealed as much herself, revealing in an Instagram video, "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down.")

"Her family worries because they know Britney can get distracted and forget," the source says. "These are all things she works on in therapy."

Worry aside, things between Spears and her family are currently "good." "Things were difficult for some time with the kids" -- son Jayden made news earlier this year when he spoke on her personal life via social media -- "but their relationship has been good."

Spears explains in the same video that it's been six months since she was able to use her gym, which is something of a return to normal, we're told. "She spends endless hours in her gym and it's her favorite time of the day," the source explains. "Working out is one of the most important parts of her daily routine. It keeps her healthy and mentally occupied."

In a separate Instagram video posted Wednesday, Spears said that she hadn't seen boyfriend Sam Asghari in weeks due to quarantining and, "I have actually lost weight from missing him."

The two still remain in touch every day, a source close to Asghari tells ET, through phone calls and FaceTime. The 26-year-old personal trainer is sheltering at home at his Beverly Hills apartment, where he has been partaking in his own isolation workouts, as well as continuing work through his fitness website and going on auditions via Zoom.

Britney Spears Calls Out Trolls Who 'Say the Meanest Things' Online



