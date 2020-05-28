Britney Spears is giving her fans more!

Weeks after sharing a new cover of her 2016 album, Glory, the pop star has rereleased a song that was only available on the Japanese deluxe version of the LP. Titled "Mood Ring (By Demand)" and produced by DJ Mustard, Spears had teased the single on her Instagram story on Thursday.

"You've been asking for it," her teaser read, before announcing the single's title. Faithful Spears fans later discovered the lyrics online.

"My love is a mood ring / Up and down emotions, all these mood swings / You know how to read the touch of my skin / Nothing on my body but this mood ring / You change me," Spears croons. Listen below:

After fans got Glory to No. 1 on the iTunes pop charts earlier this month, Spears released a new, updated cover of the album, the photo taken by David LaChapelle. A source close to Spears told ET at the time that the new cover was "just a thank-you to the fans." The source added that fans shouldn’t expect "anything beyond this."

This month, the "Stronger" singer also celebrated 20 years since she released her sophomore album, Oops! I Did It Again.

ET was with Spears when her iconic album dropped. The singer shared how excited she was about the release and how much this album meant to her.

"I put so much into it and I like it myself so much, and I just want everyone else to dig it as well," she told ET at the time. "It's definitely more 'me.' The album, basically, is talking about being yourself and not caring what people think. Like one of the titles for the songs is, 'What You See Is What You Get.' I think it's cool, it's a good message for teenagers out there."

See more in the video below.

