Britney Spears was just having a little fun with her followers.

The "Stronger" singer addressed a since-deleted post, in which she claimed that she ran a 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds. The time confused many, since world record holder Usain Bolt's time in the 100 meter dash is 9.58 seconds.

In a new post Spears shared on Thursday, she clarified that she "was joking" about her 100-meter dash time.

"Obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking," she wrote in part.

In that same Instagram, which includes Spears showing off her colorful ensembles, she also shared that she was "bored" and wanted to model her outfits.

"Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video," she wrote. "I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress 💃🏼 ….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🏼‍♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on."

Spears has recently been very active on the social media platform. In the past week, she's fired back at people who criticized her posts, she also wished her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, a happy birthday and showed how she broke her foot.

See more of Spears in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Fires Back at Critics of Her Instagram Posts: 'Be Nice!'

Britney Spears Is Thinking of Getting Rid of Dice Tattoo She Got With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari a Happy Birthday With Sexy Couple Photos

Britney Spears Shares Video of the Moment She Broke Her Foot While Dancing This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery