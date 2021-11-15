Britney Spears is raising a glass after being freed of her 13-year conservatorship. The pop star took to Instagram on Monday to share how she spent the weekend after Friday's ruling, and thanked her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and her fans, for their tireless efforts to free her from the constraints put both on her and her estate.

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!," the musician, whose 40th birthday is next month, revealed.

Britney praised Rosengart for coming into her life at the right time and turning it around, as well as the joy she felt seeing so many people celebrate the termination of her conservatorship.

"I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you 🌹 !!!!⁣," the "Sometimes" singer continued.

Britney then gave a shout-out to Hailey Bieber, who dressed in some of the singer's most iconic looks for Halloween, sharing that she chose to rock a shirt with shoulder pads over the weekend after seeing the 24-year-old model wear the look.

"Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post 😳🤷🏼‍♀️😬!!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber. She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids 🤭😂 !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ????," she gushed.

"Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt 👚 …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!," Britney said, concluding her post.

On Friday, the 39-year-old singer's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years. The decision came after the singer, her attorney, and father, Jamie Spears, as well as Judge Brenda Penny, agreed to end the conservatorship during the latest hearing in Los Angeles.

Britney couldn't have been happier, taking to social media to thank her fans, calling it the "Best day ever."

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!," she captioned the clip. "Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylopic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Following the hearing, Britney's attorney, addressed the media and fans saying, "What's next for Britney, and this is the first time that this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney."

"I will say that Britney has been put into a position through our collaboration and the work of my law firm to succeed. We have a safety net in place for Britney, both the personal side and financial side," Rosengart continued. "But Britney as of today is a free woman and she is an independent woman. And the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney."

For more on Britney and what's next for her, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Celebs React to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ending

Britney Spears Reacts After Conservatorship Is Ended: 'Best Day Ever'

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Terminated After 13 Years

Britney Spears’ Attorney Announces She’s a ‘Free Woman’ After Court Terminates Conservatorship This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery