Britney Spears is taking time to heal amidst her father Jamie's suspension as her conservator. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday to update fans on how she's feeling after last week's major court ruling suspended Jamie from overseeing his daughter's fortune and career.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do 🌳 !!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘‍♀️!!!!!," Britney shared alongside a photo of a large tree, peeking out through a skylight. "Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

After hearing from both the singer and Jamie's lawyers at a court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend Britney's father as the conservator of her estate. Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing.

The judge appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as the temporary replacement until the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET's Lauren Zima that the 39-year-old pop star was "happy" about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

On Thursday, Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, stating in part, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

Following the hearing, Britney posted a video of herself flying a plane, captioning the post in part, "On cloud 9 right now."

"I can't say where she is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine," Rosengart said, before sharing what the singer might want to do if her conservatorship ends. "For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing."

And while Spears is taking time to heal, she has been celebrating the decision on social media, sharing snaps of her island vacation with fiancé, Sam Asghari. On Thursday, Britney posted a video of the two on a boat in which she quotes her famous "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Fans in the comments section were so happy to hear Britney giggling, having a great time with her beau, and the "Oops!" music video reference. Britney also shared some NSFW nude pics, as well as another video montage of her time in "paradise."

For more on the conservatorship and Britney's legal battle, see below.

RELATED CONTENT

Britney Spears Quotes Famous 'Oops!' Line in Vacation Clip With Fiancé

Dr. Drew on Britney Spears Conservatorship Changes & What's Next

Britney Spears' Father Speaks Out After His Suspension as Conservator

Dr. Drew Says Ending Britney Spears’ Conservatorship ‘May Not Go Well’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery