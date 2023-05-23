Brittany Snow is opening up about the challenges she's faced over the last year since her split from Tyler Stanaland.

In a new interview with Bustle, Snow detailed the trying time, and while she didn't reference her divorce from the Selling the OC star directly, she said there was no way she would've been able to get through that difficult period without the support of her friends -- particularly her Pitch Perfect co-stars, many of whom she said became "family."

"Thank god for my friends," Snow said. "I don't know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me of who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them."

The 37-year-old actress added of her Pitch Perfect castmates, "When you're promoting a movie, it's always like, 'Oh, we're all best friends and we all love each other,' because that helps sell the movie. But in this case, we really were, we really did get to become close friends, if not family."

She even credited one Bella -- who went unnamed -- with nursing her "back to health."

"The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there," Snow continued. "And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days."

Snow also called the year a mentally challenging one, telling the outlet that her life was turned upside down by a series of setbacks, the death of her grandmother included.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced," she said. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different."

"A couple of days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested," Snow added.

Snow and Stanaland announced their separation in September after two years of marriage. The former couple, who began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020, took to Instagram to share the news with identical posts.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

The announcement came amid rumors of a romance between Stanaland and his Selling the OC co-star, Alex Hall. Despite public sightings of the pair, a source told ET at the time that they are not a couple.

"Although Tyler and Alex spend time together and are very flirty, they aren’t a couple," the source said. "Tyler is going through a breakup and isn’t focused on dating right now. Alex has been a good friend to Tyler. He's been upset with everything that's happened with his marriage and he’s leaning on friends like Alex to help him during this time."

Snow officially filed for divorce from Stanaland in January, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

ET has reached out to Stanaland's reps for comment regarding the interview.

