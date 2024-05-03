Brooke Shields' two daughters are young adults. But to her they will always be her babies. Case in point -- she's not ready to see them go out on their own. And whenever her husband goes out of town, it sure does present for a cozy opportunity with them.

The 58-year-old actress appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham and shared the tidbit while discussing how challenging it's been to see her daughters -- Rowan, 20, and Grier, 18 -- grow up so fast. Like Grier, who just turned 18.

"Well, I mean, my young daughter just turned 18. You know, the minute my husband is on any type of work trip or gone or something, you know, they still sleep in the bed with me," Shields revealed. "We still watch romcoms. They're my babies, you know, and they will never not be."

Shields, who shares her daughters with husband Chris Henchy, realized that art really does imitate life. She compared the role in her upcoming romcom, Mother of the Bride, with what she's dealing with now in real life.

"I think that that's what was so sort of sweet about the movie is that it really is that moment that her heart is still with mom, still loves mom, but she's going to her new life and it's very bittersweet," Shields said. "You know, you're happy for them, but your baby's all grown up and it just is heart wrenching."

Rowan went off to college not too long ago, and pretty soon Grier will do the same. It's a notion Shields struggles to comprehend, seeing her second daughter move out.

"I've been avoiding thinking of it because people will say to me, 'Oh, you're gonna be so relieved,' and I just don't see it happening," she said. "I don't see it happening. I was like, 'Well, they're still gonna come back,' and by the way, the cost of living just in this city is so prohibitive anyway that it may work in my favor."

The high cost of living in New York City just may be in her favor, she quipped.

"Maybe I'll start charging them rent though," she added. "That might be a good idea."

Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York City. - Getty

Nearly two years ago, Shields got teary when she shared on social media that Rowan would return to Wake Forest University in Salem, North Carolina for her sophomore year.

"I just had to wave my daughter goodbye again," she told the camera through a few sniffles.

"I thought it would be easier the second time 'cause she’s already been away and she’s been with me all summer, but…," she adds, pausing to take a deep breath.

"I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad," Shields explained, "but she's taking my car, which was my graduation present car. It was just too painful, I don't think I can go through driving away from campus again."

