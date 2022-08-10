Brooklyn Beckham is shutting down rumors of a feud between his wife and mom. The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, who's one of the cover stars of Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue, discusses allegations of a brewing "cold war" between his fashion designer mom and his wife, Nicola Peltz, in an interview with the outlet.

"I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that," he says of tabloids. "They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

For her part, Nicola believes that feud rumors began circulating when she didn't wear a gown designed by her mother-in-law on her April wedding day, instead opting for Valentino couture.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola tells Variety. "She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that."

The couple is currently living in wedded bliss, with Nicola gushing to the outlet, "The thing that’s great about us is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me."

Brooklyn and Nicola, who now share the last name Peltz Beckham, are already plotting the next step in their relationship.

"We had this idea -- we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, 'Oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around,'" Brooklyn says. "I keep saying to my wife, 'I can’t wait to be a dad.' I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, 'Whenever you want.'"

According to Nicola, though, kids won't be arriving "anytime in the next year."

"We would love to have a big family one day," she says. "We would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."

Aside from children, Brooklyn, who's garnered social media attention for his cooking videos, is excited to pursue a culinary career, one that his wife readily supports.

"Listening to him talk about it, how much passion he has in his voice, it makes me fall more in love with him," she gushes. "It’s so endearing and sweet. He gets so excited with everything to do with the cooking space."

As for what exactly his professional future looks like, Brooklyn says, "I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans... I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in L.A., because L.A. needs a pub."

Brooklyn found his passion in cooking, something totally unique in his talented family that includes a former pro-athlete dad and a singer-turned-fashion-designer mom.

"I always say to my wife, 'I wonder what our kids are going to want to love to do,'" Brooklyn shares. "But I’m so happy that I’m the first Peltz Beckham to do cooking -- the first one in my family to do it."

