Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra Split After 2 Months of Dating, Source Says (Exclusive)

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra are going their separate ways.

The 19-year-old model and photographer and 29-year-old musician have broken up, two months after first being romantically linked, a source exclusively tells ET.

According to the source, “Lexy recently broke up with Brooklyn and the long distance was definitely a factor.”

ET has reached out to reps for Beckham and Panterra for comment.

In the wake of the split, Beckham was spotted out with singer Abi Manzoni this week, while an eyewitness tells ET that Panterra was recently seen with Entourage actor Adrian Grenier at Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles, California, as well as at a party in the Hollywood Hills. ET has reached out to a rep for Grenier for comment.

A perfect night 🥢🎤🍻 #SoGood A post shared by Lexy Panterra (@lexypanterra) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:05am PDT

The pair started dating in May, and ET first confirmed the romantic connection back in early June, when Panterra shared flirty photos of the two at Sushisamba.

"It’s pretty new,” a source said at the time of Beckham's new relationship. “They’ve been dating for a couple of months and are smitten with each other.”

Beckham was previously romantically linked to photographer Lexi Wood, following his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham 'Excited' About New Romance With YouTube Star Lexy Panterra, Source Says

NEWS: Chloe Grace Moretz Celebrates 21st Birthday Alongside Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham -- See the Party Pics!

PICS: Brooklyn Beckham Gets Sweet New Tattoo to Honor His Siblings

Related Gallery