Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos His Siblings' Names on His Fingers

Now that’s sibling love!

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, took to social media on Tuesday to share a special tribute to his three younger siblings.

The 20-year-old big brother of Romeo, Cruz, and Harper shared a snap on his Instagram Stories showing each of his sibling’s names tattooed onto his fingers.

The aspiring photographer also had a bright blue manicure to accompany his new ink.

Brooklyn already has “02 05 11” tattooed on his arm to commemorate the birth years of 17-year-old Romeo, 14-year-old Cruz and 8-year-old Harper.

He also has a tattoo of his dad’s birth year,1975, and the word “Mom” in a rose-covered heart on his arm. Then there are the sweet words, “Mama’s Boy,” on his chest.

David, too, has several tattoos honoring his family, including his children’s names, as well as Brooklyn’s nickname, Buster, on his neck. Brooklyn also has a "Buster" tattoo on his belly.

Brooklyn's growing number of tattoos come after David made him wait until he turned 18 before getting inked.

"He was 18 pretty recently, and he was counting the days down because he talked about having a tattoo for a long time,” David said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2017. “He was with his girlfriend in Paris, and one of my friends called me and said, 'It's not coming from me, but Brooklyn is in a tattoo shop with his girlfriend. And, he'd always promised me, and I always said to him, 'Your first tattoo, if you're gonna have one, I want to be there just to experience it as a dad.'”

“That was the deal," David continued. "So I FaceTimed him and I said, 'What are you doing, mate?' And he said, 'I'm just going for dinner. And, I was like, 'Are you sure you're going for dinner?' And he was like, 'Actually, Dad, I'm in a tattoo place. I was thinking about having something, I'm with my girlfriend.' And I was like, 'Ok, you're more than welcome to have it, but you remember you promised me, and I'm your dad and I would feel really upset if you actually went through with it,' so he didn't. Thankfully he waited."

See more on the Beckham family's tattoos below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

David Beckham Made Son Brooklyn Wait to Get His First Tattoo With Him!

Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off New Tattoo of Childhood Nickname

Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off New 'Mama's Boy' Tattoo -- See the Pics!

Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts New Side Boob Tattoo! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery