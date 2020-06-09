Brooks Laich Says He Hopes to Be a Dad Following Julianne Hough Split

Brooks Laich is thinking about fatherhood. On the latest episode of his and Gavin DeGraw's podcast, How Men Think, the 36-year-old former NHL player shared that he wants kids in the future. Laich's reveal comes less than two weeks after he and his wife, Julianne Hough, called it quits.

During the podcast episode, Laich is discussing systemic racism when he reveals his hope for having children of his own someday.

"I'm on a journey to really learn more. Like, truthfully. It's important to me. I hope to be a father one day," he said. "And I hope to have the world be a better place for them, for kids, one day."

In the June issue of Women's Health, Hough revealed that she and Laich never tried to have a baby, though she did freeze her eggs.

"We never actually tried to get pregnant," she said. "It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs."

After quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, Laich and Hough announced last month that they had decided to separate following nearly three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair told People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Prior to their announcement, a source told ET that Laich and Hough were struggling with being apart.

"They talk often but this is a very hard time," the source said. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

