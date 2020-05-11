The brother of pilot Ara Zobayan has responded to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that Kobe Bryant and other passengers were responsible for their fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

In court documents obtained by ET, Berge Zobayan -- who is a representative for his late brother, Ara, in the case -- argues that the NBA star knew the risks of flying and his surviving family members are not entitled to damages from the pilot's estate.

"Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility," the documents filed by Berge claimed. The response, which was submitted on May 8, also lists Bryant's daughters as plaintiffs and requests a jury trial.

Earlier this year, Vanessa filed a 72-page lawsuit against Ara's estate and Island Express Helicopters, the company that owned the helicopter. She claimed Ara "had a duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances." The lawsuit also cited several areas where Ara may have been negligent, and alleged that Island Express Helicopters had "advance knowledge of the unfitness" of Ara due to a previous violation in 2015. Vanessa is asking for punitive damages.

In response to the wrongful death lawsuit, a company spokesperson for Island Express Helicopters told ET in March, "This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation."

Passengers in the Jan. 26 crash included Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, as well as John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant Says Her Daughters Are the 'Very Best of Mommy and Daddy' in Emotional Mother's Day Post

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Birthday With 'One More Letter' From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna on What Would've Been Her 14th Birthday