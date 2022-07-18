Bruce Springsteen Becomes a First-Time Grandfather -- See the Sweet Snap
Courteney Cox Attends Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Show 34 Years…
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Reset, Refuel and Treat Your Body Right After a Long Weekend
'The Woman King' Official Trailer
’Stranger Things’: Jamie Campbell Bower on Whether Vecna Returns…
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Poke Fun at Themselves on TikTok!
’Big Brother’ Replaces Season 24 Contestant Ahead of Premiere
‘$100,000 Pyramid’: Taran Killam Gives Tips and Tricks to Winnin…
Reese Witherspoon on Taylor Swift's 'Haunting' Song for 'Where t…
Kim Kardashian Claims She's Never Done These Cosmetic Procedures
How Amber Heard’s Appeal in Johnny Depp Case Could Cost Her
2022 BET Awards Host Taraji P. Henson and Show Producers Preview…
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth I…
BET Awards 2022: Ye Shocks Crowd as Part of Star-Studded Tribute…
Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Suicide Attempt That Led Him to Get Cl…
Tessa Thompson's 'Intense' King of New Asgard Workout Routine fo…
'Hocus Pocus 2' Teaser Trailer
Tessa Thompson on How She Got Into Shape for Her ‘Thor: Love and…
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Gag Reel: Watch Be…
There’s a new boss in town! Bruce Springsteen is officially a grandfather.
Over the weekend, the musician’s wife, Patti Scialfa, introduced the world to the couple’s granddaughter, Lily. “walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen 🌼,”Patti captioned the picture of their 28-year-old son, Sam, and his partner posing as they pushed the stroller during a walk.
In the next photo, the proud grandmother gives the world a closer look at Lily, who wears a pink hat and matching pink baby gloves with teddy bear faces on them, as she looks at the camera.
“Lily is as beautiful as can be!!!!,” Rita Wilson wrote in the comments.
“Oh my!! Congrats!!,” Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello added.
Other details about Lily’s arrival have not been shared. Bruce, 72, and Patti, 68, are also parents to Jessica, 30 and Evan, 31. In 2020, Patti and Bruce celebrated another one of Sam’s big achievements. The proud parents were on hand to watch their son be sworn in as a New Jersey firefighter.
Sam’s parents had a front seat as he was sworn into the Jersey City fire department during a ceremony. The Boss gave a look into his bond with his children and how he was focused on maintaining a healthy relationship with them, following his complicated relationship with his father.
"Yeah, there were a lot of mistakes I didn't want to make. And I think the way you look at it is, like, I don't want my kids to have to dig themselves out of my hole," he said during an interview on CBS Mornings. "They're gonna have their own hole they got to dig themselves out of. That's just part of life, you know? Now, you're always gonna -- we always pass something along. And that's just -- that's just life, you know? So as a parent, you do your best to not lay too much of your own bulls**t on them."
RELATED CONTENT:
Courteney Cox on 'Embarrassing' Bruce Springsteen Music Video Audition
Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million
Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Makes Olympic Debut
Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Makes Olympic Equestrian Team
Bruce Springsteen's Youngest Son Sam Sworn in as New Jersey Firefighter
Related Gallery