Bruce Springsteen Wows Audience During Billy Joel’s 100th Concert at Madison Square Garden

Two legends hit the stage together on Wednesday night, when Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at Billy Joel's 100th concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Springsteen, 68, dressed in his signature black T-shirt and jeans, launched into his classic hits "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "Born to Run." The two also warmly embraced onstage.

The night marked a special occasion, as 69-year-old Joel is now the artist with the most lifetime performances at Madison Square Garden.

Joel's adorable 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose, also made an appearance at the special show at one point, sitting on his lap. The Piano Man shares Della Rose and daughter Remy -- who was born last October -- with his wife, Alexis, and is also a dad to his eldest daughter, 32-year-old Alexa, whom he had with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Myrna M. Suarez/WireImage

Joel's official Instagram account shared a photo of the the singer and Springsteen performing together, writing, "There were 100 shows’ worth of memories at Billy’s unprecedented 100th show at @TheGarden -- including a special appearance by @springsteen! Thanks to all the fans who shared this magical night with us. #BillyJoelMSG100."

Meanwhile, Springsteen on Broadway launches globally on Netflix on Dec. 15, which is also the final night of Springsteen’s completely sold out 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Springsteen, and is based on his autobiography, Born to Run.

Last February, Springsteen invited a teenage fan to perform with him onstage, who totally stole the show. Watch the incredible moment below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Hang Out With Bruce Springsteen: ‘One of the All-Time Greats’

Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young Share Heartfelt Tributes to Tom Petty: 'Our World Will Be a Sadder Place'

Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out Against President Trump's 'Travel Ban,' Calls Executive Order 'Un-American'