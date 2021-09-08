Bruce Willis Is a Notorious Prisoner in 'Corrective Measures' -- See the First Look Photos
Bruce Willis is a notorious prisoner in Corrective Measures.
Tubi announced the upcoming sci-fi action movie as part of its original content rollout strategy on Wednesday.
Based on the popular graphic novel, Corrective Measures co-stars Willis and Michael Rooker and takes place at San Tiburon, an Ubermax prison hidden in the Great Northwest, resided by monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars.
"Most notorious among them is Julius 'The Lobe' Loeb (Willis), a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune. Warden Devlin (Rooker) is arguably as corrupt as his charges, with his sole interest in The Lobe’s riches, and has been trying to crack The Lobe for years without success," the official synopsis reads. "The fragile peace of the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback (Dan Payne), a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Diaz, a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, anarchy engulfs the prison and order is turned upside down."
See the first photos below:
The film also stars Tom Cavanagh, Kat Ruston, Kevin Zegers, and Hayley Sales. It is written, directed and produced by Sean Patrick O’Reilly, with Jas Boparai, Corey Large, Johnny Messner and Steven Eads serving as executive producers. Michelle O'Reilly serves as producer.
Corrective Measures is slated for a spring 2022 premiere on FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.
